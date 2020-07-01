Cavendish Online rolls out comparison service for over-50s

Online broker launches over-50s life insurance comparison service offering £300 cashback

The service gives access to a panel of over-50s providers - including Royal London, OneFamily and Shepherds Friendly - allowing customers to get quotes, compared and buy policies online.

According to Cavendish Ware, premiums start from as little as £7 a month and there will be at least one quote offering a £300 guaranteed cashback for those taking out a policy, regardless of premium.

Available to UK residents aged between 50 and 80, the service is designed for those with pre-existing conditions who want to secure cover without going through full medical underwriting. Guaranteed acceptance is on offer with a moratorium period in place, which can vary between providers.

Additional benefits on policies include access to bereavement services, flexibility to reduce monthly premiums, terminal illness benefit and accidental death benefit.

'Simple and user-friendly'

Anthony Stephens, head of propositions at Cavendish Online, said that the cashback offer means for an £8 monthly premium the first three years are effectively free. "With Cavendish Online, you'd be purchasing a policy through one of the UKs best known discount insurance brokers - safe in the knowledge that you're in very good hands!"

"We've created a simple and user-friendly process - clearly breaking down the sum assured, moratorium period, features/benefits and cashback available, but if customers do get stuck, we have a friendly, Exeter-based customer support team who will be happy to help. Or for those who want advice, we have a team of expert advisers who can help by making recommendations to ensure the best product for your needs is secured."

Layton Wilkinson, head of business development at Royal London, added: "We are excited to be extending our partnerships portfolio to include Cavendish Online. We share a similar company ethos with the aim of driving the best outcomes for our customers."