Square Health partners with Scottish Widows

Digital health tech firm and insurer to provide nationwide health screening services

A new partnership between Square Health and Scottish Widows will provide home and clinic-based doctor and nurse health checks including a wide range of diagnostic tests to customers.

Dr Bippon Vinayak, executive chairman and one of the founders of Square Health said: "We are delighted to be working with Scottish Widows and excited by the opportunity to support their customers during these challenging times. We both share a commitment to constantly improve the customer journey and introduce innovative and transformational changes to assist our partners in offering valuable protection to customers and their families. By partnering with Scottish Widows, we are able to extend this to assist in providing even more cover."

Following a recent deal with Aviva, Square Health is now considered the UK's largest provider of digital healthcare, serving more than five million people nationwide, through around 1,000 GP consultations per day and with over 800 corporate customers.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Square Health has introduced risk assessments and safety measures to allow the reintroduction of face-to-face screenings while also providing remote solutions for those who may be at risk during the pandemic.

Scott Cadger, head of protection underwriting, claims & commercial strategy at Scottish Widows, added: "It's a great opportunity for us to be partnering with Square Health, adding to our medical suppliers providing screenings for our protection customers. Our partnership with Square Health will help us provide the best possible customer experience and support they need to secure the valuable protection cover for themselves and their families."