Pacific Life Re appoints Julie Evans as CIO

She joins reinsurer from its wholly-owned subsidiary UnderwriteMe, where she is chief operating officer

Julie Evans is to join the leadership team of Pacific Life Re as chief information officer (CIO).

Prior to serving as COO of UnderwriteMe for two years, she previously held CIO roles at Aviva UK and Barclays Asia.

The reinsurer said Evans will work closely with its IT management teams and strategic partners.

David Howell, CEO of Pacific Life Re, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Julie to Pacific Life Re. Julie joins us during extraordinary times. Our technology function has done a fantastic job of supporting our business globally through the current remote-working situation and Julie's appointment will make our operating models and functions even stronger going forward."

Julie Evans said: "I am delighted to be joining Pacific Life Re. I am looking forward to working with such an innovative global team and driving the delivery of a technology strategy that powers continued future success."

Earlier this year, Pacific Life Re owned UndewriteMe announced that its CEO Martin Werth was stepping down at the end of March to be replaced by Pacific Life Re's James Tait. Head of sales and marketing Pippa Keefe also left before joining Neilson Financial Services in May.