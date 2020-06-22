RedArc resumes face-to-face therapies

Due to the easing of lockdown restrictions, RedArc is able to resume provision of face-to-face services

In line with current guidance, RedArc will continue to use remote services, but when necessary, face-to-face services can now be delivered, it said.

These include mental health therapies, physical therapies, complementary therapies, domestic help in the home, second medical opinion and private consultation.

Face-to-face services will not be provided to any patients who are high risk, such as those advised to shield or for those who have a preference for a remote service.

Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc Nurses, said: "We've been able to continue to provide a largely uninterrupted service to our clients during lockdown, as all our nurses provide telephone support as a matter of course, but a large part of our work is arranging specialist care for people, and we're really pleased that such care can now resume face to face where necessary.'

As RedArc provides a telephone-based service, it has been able to continue to provide its carry out dedicated nurse support during lockdown. It said that where additional therapies have been required, it has used alternative remote services in the majority of cases and this will continue.

The company said it is continually monitoring evolving guidance and will make adjustments accordingly.