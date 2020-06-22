More than 200 CII members financially impacted by Covid-19
At least 82 members furloughed or reduced income
The CII’s discount scheme reveals financial impact of pandemic on its members
During May, 203 Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) members have received a discount code for its studies, the professional body has revealed.
Of those who received a discount in May, 82 had been furloughed or had seen their income "materially reduced". The remaining 121, who stated they were self-employed, said their earnings had been significantly impacted by the pandemic, their employment had been terminated, their employer's business had collapsed or the offer of a new job had been rescinded.
A 20% discount on learning materials for both members and non-members, launched on 1 May, is available while the government's furlough scheme is in place. It applies where an individual's learning costs were not funded or subsidised by their employer.
Gill White, learning and assessment director at the CII, said: "I am pleased that members who have found themselves financially impacted by Covid-19 have been able to use the discount to continue their professional development during the crisis.
"We introduced the discount to assist and support both our members and non-members who want to enrich their skills and develop their knowledge during this health and economic crisis.
"By taking this time to engage in learning we hope our insurance and personal finance professionals are furthering their careers and will be in the best place they can be to assist consumers."
