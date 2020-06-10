AIG Life resumes F2F medical screenings
With a number of ‘special measures’
AIG Life has resumed face-to-face medical screenings if customers want them
AIG Life said: "From 1 June, government guidelines mean that some face-to-face screenings can take place. We understand that not everyone will be able to, or be comfortable with, having a nurse attend their house so we'll continue to consider alternative options, such as virtual medical screening."
The insurer said that customer and nurse safety is its number one priority. It has therefore added a number "special measures" including:
- Additional questions on symptoms and contact before an appointment is booked
- Minimising face to face time during an appointment
- Nurses wearing PPE equipment throughout appointments
- Single use equipment being used wherever possible
- Disinfecting any non-single use equipment between appointments
Virtual medical screenings do not routinely involve a blood pressure check or urine test, however AIG said it would take on a flexible approach to underwriting where possible.
