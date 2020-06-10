advo acquires Sagegreen HR

Sagegreen HR has become part of the advo group for an undisclosed sum

Employee benefits consultancy firm advo said the acquisition of Sagegreen HR has "strengthened" its HR nationwide service and provides an "excellent opportunity" for further growth.

advo delivers a range of services to employers and private clients including payroll, HR consultancy and employee benefits.

The entire Sagegreen HR team and nationwide franchise network have joined advo.

Larry Bulmer, advo's CEO commented "We are very excited about the new union between our two organisations. Our shared culture is obvious in our approach and the way we both put clients in the centre of everything we do. The broad expertise and skills of the Sagegreen HR advisors is a welcome addition to the group, as is the nationwide coverage they bring. We are looking forward to working together on the far-reaching opportunities that lay ahead."

Graham Whiley, Sagegreen HR's chairman, said: "From the earliest conversations with advo it was clear that the two businesses should be together. The synergy opportunities of linking payroll and employee benefit services with a nationwide HR provider are overwhelming. The long-term collaboration will not stop at Sagegreen HR with sister company, Sagegreen Consulting, keen to forge a lasting relationship."

Colin Boxall, advo's commercial director, added: "advo's successful ‘people first' approach, now broadened by the Sagegreen expertise, is the next step in our ambitious growth plans. We have worked hard to ensure there has not been any drop in standards during lockdown and are now in an excellent position to move forward with further market innovations."