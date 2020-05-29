Aviva resumes face-to-face screenings and makes underwriting changes

Nurse screening and doctor examination services to start from 1st June for individual protection customers

Aviva has announced that its partners have implemented new protocols and procedures to meet the health and safety challenges of COVID-19 to make physical health screenings appointments possible again.

The measures include training for staff on the latest guidelines, pre-screening customers before booking appointments, personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning and disinfecting of equipment.

Aviva said: "Our partners will be in touch [with advisers] with new and pipeline applicants to book screenings where required. We will of course only go ahead and book an appointment with your client if they are happy to do so and have agreed to it.

"For instances where medical screening can't take place, we'll review each case to see if acceptance terms can be offered on the information already received, or with alternative evidence such as a GPR. If terms still can't be offered, your client's application will remain in the pipeline until a medical screening can be arranged."

Aviva has also added to its COVID-19 question set for individual protection underwriting, effective from 29th May.

Applying clients are being asked:

Are you currently experiencing symptoms of a cough, a high temperature or fever, breathing difficulties or any other symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19); or Have you tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19); or Are you self-isolating due to symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19); or Have you been advised to self-isolate for any other reason, or are you shielding; or Have you had contact with someone who's been confirmed or suspected to have Coronavirus?

Aviva said: "We continue to monitor the situation and if further changes are required these will be communicated in the normal way. In addition, it's important your clients answer application questions fully."

The insurer said if a client has symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, or has had a positive test for COVID-19 an underwriting decision will be postponed until they have made a full recovery.

"We are assessing existing applications in line with the advice recently published by the NHS," said Aviva. "The advice has provided a list of medical conditions which put someone at higher risk should they also contract COVID-19. As a result, there will be a small number of instances where we would previously have offered terms for these conditions with a high extra premium where we will now be postponing a decision on these cases until the pandemic is over."

In addition, from the 29 May, income protection and 'Living Cost Protection' applicants will be asked if their job and earnings have been affected by coronavirus.

"They will have to tell us if they've been furloughed or receiving support from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme," said Aviva. "If your client has been affected then the application will be referred to manual underwriting and each case will be based on each client's individual circumstances."