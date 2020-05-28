Square Health to resume face-to-face screenings

COVID-19 policies and protocols to include additional staff training on latest guidelines and updates

From Monday 1 June, Square Health will resume face-to-face nurse and doctor medical examinations at customer homes or at its COVID-19 risk assessed centres.

The health tech firm said this will be underpinned by COVID-19 policies and protocols which will include additional staff training on the latest guidelines, with regular updates, and COVID-19 risk assessments for customers prior to arranging an appointment.

Square Health is to supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for examinations and use disposable equipment such as single use equipment such as tourniquets, paper tape measures and blood pressure cuff barriers.

It will also increase the frequency of disinfecting equipment, such as laptops, mobile phones, iPads and stethoscopes.

For cases where a risk assessment concludes that a face-to face examination is unsafe, Square Health will continue to provide virtual screenings introduced in March 2020

Steve Casey, marketing director for Square Health, said: "We continue to monitor the situation very carefully and are delighted to be able to resume our face-to-face nurse and doctor examinations for our loyal partners. Throughout this pandemic we have remained in close contact with our customers and Reinsurers to ensure we are balancing market needs with customer safety and government guidelines. With the additional steps we have taken, we are satisfied that this is now the right time to relaunch the service."