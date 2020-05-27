Guardian FS confirms premium deferral option

Insurer provides statement on how commission would be paid if policyholder takes a premium deferral

Guardian customers who've requested a premium deferral will have the choice to defer their normal monthly payments for one, two or three months. At the end of the deferral period, the customer will have up to three months to make up the missed payments.

The new option has been brought in following FCA guidelines to helping customer facing financial difficulty as a result of COVID-19.

Last week, the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) called for transparency regarding how changes such as these will affect broker commissions.

Guardian said: "For advisers who receive non-indemnity commission payments, their monthly commission payments are earned from the customers' monthly payments, so these will be suspended for the duration of the deferral period.

"At the end of the deferral period the customer payments start again and will include an additional amount to make up the missed payments. Advisers will also start earning commission again, and commission payments will reflect the missed premiums being repaid, allowing them to catch up on their commission payments by the end of the repayment period, so long as the customer continues to make their payments. For example, if the customer defers three payments and chooses to repay them over three months, non-indemnity commission will be earned and paid over the same three months.

"Advisers who are on indemnity commission terms are unaffected. We won't claw back any commission during the deferral period or while the customer makes up the missed payments. If the policy lapses at the end of the deferral period then commission will be clawed back from the point the premiums were first missed."

