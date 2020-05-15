Auxilium Partnership adopts UnderwriteMe

Pre-sales underwritten quotes, fully underwritten premiums and ‘buy now’ prices

Auxilium Partnership, the protection club led by Mark Graves, has announced it will use the UnderwriteMe Protection Platform to provide a number of services to advisers.

UnderwriteMe launched the Protection Platform in 2015. The service comprises a single underwriting question set for multiple lives, products and insurers. It also includes full integration of Defaqto in-depth product comparisons.

Auxiliusm was set up in March 2019 to distribute protection products through mortgage firms.

"From launch, Auxilium's aim was to bring change to a market crying out for innovation," said Mark Graves, CEO of Auxilium. "We see working with UnderwriteMe as a great way to help advisers become more confident with the protection sale, easing their concerns around what they see as underwriting complexity," said Mark Graves, CEO of Auxilium Partnership.

Graves continued: "Whilst our aim remains the same, coronavirus has changed the world around us and the Protection Platform is an even more important tool for helping advisers access the protection their clients need. Advisers who have never before focussed on protection can confidently use it to make protection sales quickly and efficiently, thanks to the Protection Platform's time-saving processes and ability to compare both quality and price."

Phil Nash, director of sales at UnderwriteMe, said: "The Protection Platform is growing rapidly, with many of the UK's most prestigious life insurance specialists using our software. The uptake of the platform throughout Q1 2020 has been great to see with just over 75,000 applications submitted. That's a 49% uplift on the same period in 2019. We are proud to add Auxilium Partnership to that list of advocates and look forward to working with them in rolling out the Protection Platform to all the firms they are working with."