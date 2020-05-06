50% of UK families hit financially by COVID-19

More than half of those affected have either lost their income or have taken a pay cut, survey shows

A survey of more than 2,800 Brits by Piplsay has shown how people are being impacted economically by the coronavirus crisis in the UK.

According to the research, 50% of families have been financially hit by the pandemic, with 54% of them either losing their income or taking a pay cut.

Almost a third (31%) of UK families have either applied or plan to apply for unemployment benefits, the survey suggested.

Of those affected financially, 35% said they have been put on temporary leave from work, 34% have lost pay or income and 20% have taken a pay cut. As many as 11% said they had lost their job.

According to the survey, 22% of those still unaffected by the crisis said their biggest worry is losing their pay or income, 13% said it is losing their job, 9% said taking a pay cut and 9% said being put on furlough. However almost half (47%) said they are not financially worried by the pandemic.

Read the full findings here.