Aegon resumes requesting medical evidence

Aegon has confirmed that it will once again start requesting medical evidence for some applications

After recently stopping requests for medical evidence, the insurer has started to request GP reports where they are routinely required for life and critical illness cover.

As face-to-face medical examinations aren't currently possible, Aegon also said it will request a GP report instead, where this is the only routine requirement.

Simon Jacobs, head of underwriting and claims at Aegon UK said: "Understandably advisers are very concerned about the delays caused to new protection applications as a result of the coronavirus and we have heard their concerns.

"We temporarily stopped requesting medical evidence from GPs at the end of March to help protect our NHS during this global pandemic. We didn't want to contribute to the growing pressure on the NHS during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. As the situation has developed, we are more comfortable to request medical evidence again."

Regarding the insurer's approach to paying claims at this time, Jacobs said: "Paying claims is one of the most important things we do - providing people with a financial safety net when they need it most. Paying claims during a global pandemic is no different. We continue to pay claims as quickly as possible, helping a number of customers and their families during this difficult time.

"Having our core services available with phone lines being open 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday has helped us support advisers and their clients, be it a new protection application or at the claim stage."

Aviva decided to resume requesting medical evidence last week