FCA guidance on customers facing financial difficulty

Expectations for firms dealing with protection customers experiencing temporary financial difficulty

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued draft guidance on how insurance firms, including intermediaries, can help minimise the impact of financial distress on customers with general or pure protection insurance contracts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The regulator has outlined a number of actions firms can take once it has identified a customer in financial distress as a result of COVID-19. These include re-assessing the risk profile of the consumer; considering whether there are other products available which would meet the customer's needs accordingly; working with customers to avoid cancellations with payment deferrals and, in addition to waiving cancellation fees, waiving other fees associated with adjusting a policy.

The FCA said: "Firms should make clear in their communications, including on their websites and apps, the different solutions available to customers, and encourage them to make contact if they are experiencing temporary financial difficulty as a result of coronavirus. Firms should make it as easy to contact them as possible, and consider the needs of vulnerable consumers (e.g those needing to communicate through channels other than telephone) to ensure all consumers that need help can access it easily."

It added that such actions could result in a reduction in the monthly premium for customers paying by instalments. For customers who have paid upfront, this could result in a partial refund of the premium, it said. "We generally do not expect firms to increase premiums as a result of any reassessment and this is very unlikely to meet our expectations."

Payment deferrals

The FCA said changes could be made on a short-term basis (affecting a period within the cover period). It added firms should "take reasonable steps" to ensure that the customer's situation is reassessed at the end of the period to avoid the risk of underinsurance.

The FCA said firms should grant payment deferrals unless the firm determines (acting reasonably) that it is obviously not in the customer's interests to do so. "We expect that the payment deferral period, which can be rolling, should be granted for a minimum of one month and up to three months," it said.

The FCA added that customers should be able to request a payment deferral at any point after the guidance has come into force for a period of three months, and there is no expectation that firms make direct enquiries with customers to discern whether a request is connected to coronavirus.

