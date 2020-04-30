CII extends financial support during lockdown

Financial support to furloughed members of the insurance profession and those facing financial hardship

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is providing discounts to ensure those financially affected by COVID-19 can continue to invest in their professional development at this time.

A 20% discount on digital learning materials is available for CII members and non-members who as a result of COVID-19 have been furloughed or seen an equivalent material reduction in their income and their learning and assessment costs are not funded or subsidised by their employer.

Those who are facing financial hardship due to being made redundant or working for a business that has collapsed as a result of COVID-19 are also eligible for discounts and financial assistance on digital learning or membership.

Gill White, learning and assessment director at the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: "We have taken this action to assist and support both our members and non-members who are undertaking studies to maintain and develop their knowledge during this time of increased uncertainty.

"We want to ensure when government guidance changes, our insurance and personal finance professionals are in the best place they can be and have the knowledge needed to assist consumers."

Further information about the support available and how to apply can be found here.