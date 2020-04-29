AIG Life adds Smart Health prescription delivery service

Customers given option to have medicine delivered free to their home or address of their choice

AIG Life has chosen Signature Pharmacy as its pharmacy partner for the fulfilment and delivery of the prescriptions via its Smart Health GP service.

The UK-based online pharmacy is regulated by the General Pharmaceutical Council and partnered with Teladoc Health.

AIG said medicines on private prescriptions are not funded by the NHS and the cost of the medication is paid by the customer. The price of the prescription will vary according to the medication prescribed by a doctor, it added.

Available across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, delivery is free of charge unless refrigeration is required, which will cost approximately £1.50.

According to AIG, patients will be provided with time slots from the pharmacy partner and will be delivered on the same day in London (when ordered before 3pm). Next day delivery is available nationwide (when ordered before 1pm).

There is no limit to the number of prescriptions that can be issued, provided the request is within Teladoc Health's prescribing policy, it said.