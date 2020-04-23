Zurich appoints new head of UK life business

Zurich UK today announces that Alex Koslowski has joined as head of its UK life business

During a 13-year tenure at Royal London, Alex Koslowski held the position of CEO for Ireland which he took on in 2016.

Prior to this, he worked in senior roles across the group, including as head of consumer proposition and group strategy manager.

Alex Koslowski, head of Zurich UK Life said: "Zurich already has an impressive track record in the market, in particular with its Life Protection Platform which has a crucial role to play as we continue working to support advisers and customers with much needed products and services. In the weeks and months ahead, it's crucial that we build on our strong position to see what more we can do, both as Zurich and as part of the wider industry.

"It's an extraordinary time to join Zurich as we're all working ‘virtually'. On many levels it feels like ‘another day in the office' as the business is a longstanding ambassador of flexible working."

Tulsi Naidu, Zurich UK CEO added: "I wish Alex a very warm welcome to Zurich. He has an impressive track record of driving changes that benefit customers and advisers. In the current climate, our role in supporting both as well as the communities in which we work has never been more vital. Alex has all the right qualities to lead through these challenging times and help us build on the strong performance of our life business."