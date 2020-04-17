OneFamily to assess claims using alternative evidence

Insurer will consider diagnosis letters, discharge summaries and reports supplied by claimant

OneFamily said pressure on GPs and clinicians during COVID-19 is likely to cause delays to its claims process.

It is therefore using medical underwriters to proceed over 50s life claims by relying on existing evidence supplied by the claimant to reduce time and lighten the load on the NHS.

Steven May, OneFamily's over 50s product manager, said: "Claims can now be assessed using evidence such as diagnosis letters, discharge summaries and reports supplied by the claimant. To support this process, we've also updated our call handling, so that we can establish at the outset what evidence the claimant has in their possession to enable us to assess their claim quickly.

"Additionally, we've set up a secure email system, so that customers can securely return their claim form and evidence straight away - which has further sped up the claims process.

OneFamily said this was initially intended to be a temporary measure to help customers during the current crisis, but could be considered for the future if it works well.

May said: "Ultimately, our new process will make our claims process quicker and easier for our customers and reduce the burden we place on the NHS."

