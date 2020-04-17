The Exeter pilots virtual medical screenings

Initially trialled for both life insurance and IP applications where medical evidence is required

Chris Pollard, chief operating officer for The Exeter said: "A small proportion of new applications require health screenings, so while members are unable to physically attend screenings and appointments due to the lockdown, we are working with our partner Square Health to pilot a virtual medical screening programme.

"Initially this will be trialled with a number of both life-insurance and income protection applicants where we hope to be able to assess weight, blood pressure (if they have a home BP monitor) and carry out a finger-prick blood test - using a kit that will be posted to them. We are currently contacting advisers whose clients may meet the criteria to see if they wish to be part of the pilot. We believe this shows how The Exeter is working hard to allow access to insurance during these exceptional times.

"If the pilot works well, we will look to offer the service to new applications going forward."

The news follows announcements that Guardian, AIG Life and LV= were trialling remote medical screenings during COVID-19.

British Friendly confirmed today that it will be using Square Health's virtual medical screenings from Monday 20 April.