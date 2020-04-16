Royal London makes temporary COVID-19 changes

Insurer confirms it is able to offer to 92 out of every 100 customers despite coronavirus crisis

Royal London has confirmed it is making some temporary changes to its underwriting in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

These changes include a 10% increase to its non-medical limits for life cover, for customers under age 60.

To ease the strain on the NHS at this time, it is requesting evidence only where it is absolutely necessary. Royal London said it will accept alternative information directly from customers where possible.

It is also temporarily changing the underwriting position for some higher-risk customer groups, which means cover may not be offered to individuals who have existing health issues.

Because front line health workers are in a unique position, most applications will be progressed even if they answer the ‘direct contact' with COVID-19 question positively.

Royal London confirmed, however, that it has been able to offer to 92 out of every 100 customers during COVID-19.

Craig Paterson, underwriting and claims philosophy manager at Royal London, said: "Our underwriting philosophy as a protection provider is to offer cover to as many people as possible and in these unprecedented times we remain committed to our ambition. But we've had to make some changes to our business operations to adapt to the new normal and play our part in avoiding putting additional strain on the NHS. We still expect to be able to cover the majority of individuals, with 92 out of every 100 customers being offered cover."