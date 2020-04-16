'New normal': Virtual GP services on the rise

ActiveQuote sees ‘sharp rise’ in number of people with PMI accessing virtual GP in recent weeks

The number of people looking for a diagnosis online or over the phone has been increasing rapidly due to coronavirus pandemic, as the UK adheres to social distancing restrictions.

As a result, protection comparison site and broker ActiveQuote has noticed a "sharp rise" in the number of people with private medical insurance (PMI) assessing virtual GP services in recent weeks.

Rod Jones, head of partnerships at ActiveQuote, said: "The virtual GP consultation has been steadily growing in popularity for some time but, following the outbreak of COVID-19, is one of the most significant changes to arise in the way policyholders are choosing to make the most of the cover they have in place."

"What's great about a virtual or video GP consultation at the present time is that it enables people to seek reassurance from a medical professional about more minor health issues without putting themselves at risk, whilst also taking pressure away from the NHS at a time when it needs private sector support the most."

Added value

A number of health insurance providers, including Bupa and AXA PPP healthcare, have enhanced their virtual GP service offerings during coronavirus, while a number of life insurers also provide remote medical advice as part of policies, with some now carrying out remote screenings at application stage.

PMI providers are adding value to policies by offering rebates and enhanced NHS cash benefits, while WPA, for example, has also given policyholders the option to temporarily downgrade their health insurance policy to a cash plan, stripping out inpatient and outpatient benefits in favour of retained remote GP services, wellbeing helpline and NHS cash benefit services at a vastly reduced rate for the next three months.

Dr Chris Morris: COVID-19 and the remote GP revolution

‘Fascinating'

Jones said: "It's really great to see so many PMI holders making full and proper use of the protection they have previously put in place in anticipation of situations just like this, and to also see so many insurers working their socks off to meet the ongoing needs of their customers at the same time."

He added: "Insurers have had their hand forced somewhat when it comes to finding alternative ways to do business and are now making changes which are extremely likely to have a far reaching set of consequences across the industry in the weeks, months and year to come."

"It's absolutely fascinating to see these developments within the insurance industry arising and watch the sector as we know it changing before our very eyes, in a way which could well disrupt ‘the norm' forever."