LV= increases non-medical limits by 10% for IP and CI

LV= also adds a new question for coronavirus for new applications through online quote system

As well as trialling virtual medical screenings for life only applications where the non-medical limit has been triggered or where mild disclosures have been made for life only applications, LV= has increased its non-medical limits by 10% for income protection (IP), personal sick pay and critical illness cover (CI).

This will allow advisers and customers (who fall below the newly increased non-medical limits) to receive an underwriting decision without the need for tele-underwriting, medical evidence and screenings during COVID-19.

Non-medical limits depend on policy and age. For a male under the age of 35, non-medical limits for a critical illness policy will increase from £450,000 to £500,000, LV= said.

To help reduce the burden on the NHS, LV= underwriters will review cases where its quote and apply system is unable to offer an immediate decision.

Additional question

LV= has also added a new question to accommodate coronavirus for new applications through its online quote system.

Applicants are now required to disclose if they have tested positive for coronavirus, been advised to self-isolate, or had symptoms.

LV= said it will postpone applications for a short period for applicants who have tested positive, are displaying symptoms or living with someone who is.

To ensure that front line health workers are not disadvantaged the question regarding ‘direct contact' has not been included. Applicants are also not required to disclose details about working from home, being in lockdown or living with someone who is medically shielding.

Long-term player

Debbie Kennedy, director of protection at LV=, said: "Dealing with a pandemic is certainly a challenge for any protection market. A novel virus such as COVID-19 means we are constantly reviewing our current practices and procedures. LV= is a long-term player and we will ensure we do all we can to support financial advisers, their clients, and our members through these challenging times.

"We are rethinking the ways we offer protection and are not applying blanket exclusions as a result of coronavirus. The ABI's pledges of supporting the NHS, supporting those making a claim and supporting vulnerable customers have guided our approach.

"We are committed to reducing the demands on the NHS and medical staff by increasing the amount of cover we offer without the need for specialist medical reports and introducing a series of measure to make it easier for advisers to apply for protection policies on behalf of clients."