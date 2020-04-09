AIG to introduce virtual medical examinations

The insurer will introduce remote nurse screening examinations for life applications on 13 April

AIG Life has announced that is has worked with its medical screenings providers, Medical Screening Solutions and Square Health, to explore alternative ways to continue to offer life insurance terms for customers where a medical examination would normally be required.

AIG said a virtual medical examination is likely to involve answering medical questions with a nurse over a video call and taking height, weight and a pinprick sample of blood, which will be sent to the lab for testing. An approved self-testing kit will be supplied to customers in advance of the virtual examination, which will include instructions on how it can be used and how samples can be despatched to a lab.

The virtual medical examination cannot routinely involve a blood pressure check or urine test. "This means it is not a suitable alternative for everyone but we will use this flexible approach to underwriting life insurance applications where we can," said AIG.

Positive step

Ollie Popham, sales manager at Cavendish Online, welcomed the move. He said: "In the current climate with coronavirus and insurers reviewing their underwriting processes, it's becoming increasingly harder to find acceptance for customers who either suffer with medical conditions or are looking for larger sums assured.

"GP reports and nurse screenings are now being placed on hold by insurers for either a set period of time or until further notice. This has a big knock on effect to our customers.

"We were delighted to hear that AIG are now launching nurse screenings remotely using video calls. This will enable many of our customers who would have been postponed with other insurers, to still be offered the chance of protecting themselves and their families."

COVID-19 diagnosis

For applicants who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, a decision will be postponed until they make a full recovery.

It said: "Where alternative evidence is not available, for those sums assureds that would normally require routine medical evidence, we could look to underwrite cover at a reduced level. The level of cover may then be increased at a later date when medical evidence can be obtained.

"Immediate cover is in place once an application is submitted and ends 14 days after a decision is made or when the cover starts (whichever is soonest). The maximum period of cover is 90 days. If we decide we can't offer cover, it ends immediately."

AIG Life said it is not currently asking any specific questions regarding coronavirus in its own underwriting journey however a COVID-19 question hsa been added to the UnderwriteMe Protection Platform.