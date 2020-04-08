LV= adds COVID-19 underwriting question

LV= has updated its application questions through its online quote and apply system during coronavirus

A customer will now be required to let LV= know if they have tested positive for coronavirus, been advised to self-isolate, are currently self-isolating or had symptoms suggestive of coronavirus.

If an applicant has tested positive for COVID-19 it will postpone an application for one month after their full recovery.

Those self-isolating due to being at risk will be asked to disclose their underlying health condition and they will be referred to an underwriter.

Someone isolating due to living with some who has symptoms of coronavirus will be postponed until two weeks after their isolation period has ended.

Those suffering from symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 will have their application postponed for one month after their recovery.

The insurer said: "At LV=, we're taking all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of our people and support for policyholders and advisers is our top priority by following the latest government advice. We're doing everything we can to support you and your clients through these unprecedented and fast moving times. This may mean we have to make rapid changes to our product and service propositions and processes.

"You may experience longer than usual waiting times when contacting us. To help us support our claimants and service levels, please can we ask you and your clients to only call us if it's absolutely essential."

LV= has also said it is reviewing its current approach for seeking medical evidence, such as GP reports.