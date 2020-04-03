LV= considering 'payment break' amid COVID-19

The insurer, which launched a pilot in early March, is reviewing scheme in light of coronavirus outbreak

LV= has confirmed it is reviewing its ‘payment break' scheme for vulnerable customers, which launched as a pilot at the beginning of March.

LV= said: "We started a ‘payment break' pilot in early March - purely as a responsive measure and as one of several support solutions for our more vulnerable customers. It is subject to certain criteria and the individual policyholder's circumstances. As we started the pilot, the coronavirus outbreak took hold across the UK.

"In light of the ever-changing pandemic developments, we're reviewing the payment break pilot initiative, existing features within LV= products and our other supporting measures for existing LV= protection policyholders."

LV= added it will confirm and communicate any additional or extended support it can offer, as and when it is defined.