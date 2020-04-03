Legal & General adds underwriting question for COVID-19

Insurer will postpone applications for a fixed period depending on the customer’s exposure to the virus

Legal & General has added an addition underwriting question in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19) for its protection application forms.

The move follows the insurer's decision to postpone decision-making on an application post-submission.

The new question asks individuals about their exposure to and experience of COVID-19 in relation to symptoms at application and advises customers who have been in contact with the virus; experience symptoms of the virus; or tested positive for the virus to reapply at a later date.

Ali Crossley, managing director, distribution, Legal & General Insurance said: "We made the decision to be upfront and transparent with customers through our application form that in some cases we will not be able to offer cover for a short period, and so will not ask this group of people to complete the application form and instead re-apply after a fixed period. Our aim in making this change is to ensure that applying for Protection is as simple and straightforward as possible."

L&G said guidance to customers as a result of their answers to the new question will reflect the individual's circumstances:

If the customer has tested positive or been diagnosed with COVID-19 then they will be asked to re-apply after 90 days has elapsed following the cessation of symptoms

If the customer has experienced/is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 then they will be asked to re-apply after 30 days has elapsed following the cessation of symptoms

If the customer has been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 OR someone who has experienced/is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 they will be asked to re-apply after 14 days has elapsed since they had the direct contact and the customer has been free of symptoms for 30 days

The insurer added that if a customer is following UK government guidance as part of the lockdown protocols, including following guidance to self-isolate for 12 weeks following identification as a higher risk individual, but has not been in contact with anyone experiencing symptoms, has not experienced symptoms and has not been diagnosed with Coronavirus, then the customer will be able to continue with their application.

Legal & General said it has not applied this approach retrospectively, with no need for customers to make any changes to applications already submitted.

Ali Crossley, managing director, Distribution, Legal & General Insurance added: "As a business, our purpose has always been to offer services and products that support our customers when they need it most. We understand the vital importance of having access to protection and want to ensure that customers are fully aware of our approach from the start rather than postponing decisions post-application at such a worrying time for so many of us. In uncertain times, we would like to offer two certainties: our claims approach will always be fair and thorough, paying all valid claims and our purpose of supporting our customers in some of the most difficult times in their lives will never change."