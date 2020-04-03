COVID-19 death rate estimated at 0.66% - The Lancet

UK researchers calculate death rate based on aggregate data on cases and deaths in mainland China

The overall death rate from coronavirus (COVID-19) has been estimated at 0.66%, rising sharply to 7.8% in people aged over 80, a report published in The Lancet has found.

The rate declines to 0.0016% in children aged nine and under, the research showed.

Calculated by UK researchers using aggregate data on cases and deaths in mainland China, the report is unique because they adjusted for undiagnosed cases and the number of people in each age group of a population.

The research found that nearly one in five people over 80 infected with COVID-19 would probably require hospital admission, compared to around 1% of people under 30.

It also found that the average time between a person displaying symptoms and dying was 17.8 days and it estimated that those recovering were discharged from hospital after an average of 22.6 days.

Neil Ferguson, lead researcher from Imperial College London, said: "As the UK epidemic unfolds, more data are becoming available, and at the moment the proportion of people in each age group most likely to require hospitalisation and [the proportion] most likely to die from infection are consistent with the estimates in this study."

Funded by the UK Medical Research Council, the research analysed data from 3665 coronavirus cases across difference age groups.

It reported that 0.04% of 10-19 year olds would probably require hospital care - as would 1.0% of people in their 20s, 3.4% of people aged 30-39, 4.3% aged 40-49, 8.2% aged 50-59, 11.8% in their 60s, 16.6% in their 70s, and 18.4% of those over 80.