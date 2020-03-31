An estimated three million UK households may use food banks

Survey shows demand for working age benefits and financial support skyrocketing due to COVID-19

As many as three million UK households anticipate that they may need to call upon Britain's 2,000 food banks over the coming 12 weeks as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, a survey by Cicero/AMO has revealed.

The survey of 552 UK adults over 18 also found that around six million people expect to claim for working age benefits - a huge increase on the pre-coronavirus claim count of 1.3 million.

The research also revealed that 6.5 million people in the UK expect to ask parents and other family members for loans and other financial support as a result of the crisis.

Mark Twigg, executive director of Cicero, said in the report. "This is not just a public health crisis. It has already evolved into a massive financial crisis as the economy has been engulfed by measures to contain the spread of the disease. In a country where millions of households live from payday-to-payday, with little put aside in cash savings or insurances, the need to address the lack of financial resilience of UK households is critical."

Read the full report