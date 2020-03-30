L&G customers could face 'underwriting delays'

Claims and underwriting teams ‘fully operational’ but call centres operating at ‘reduced capacity’

Legal & General has said there is a possibility of underwriting delays in the future due to challenges in obtaining evidence from customers, GP surgeries and third-party medical providers at this time.

The insurer has directed intermediaries towards its digital communication systems (available 24 hours a day) to get all updates and avoid call waiting times. Its call centres are now working at reduced capacity - 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday - as it works to fully equip its teams to work from home.

For new registrations, intermediaries are advised to contact the insurer via email only during these hours at [email protected].

L&G said its claims and underwriting teams will remain fully operational, with up to 90% of its workforce working from home. It has promised to continue to review new case assessments within four hours, while medical receipts will still be assessed within a five-day window, it said.

'Fair and thorough'

"We have taken a number of steps to ensure our teams can best support intermediaries and their clients, and both our claims and underwriting functions remain fully operational while working from home," said Ali Crossley, managing director distribution, Legal & General Insurance. "As we continue to equip our call centre teams to work from home, we encourage advisers to utilise our digital communications systems and tools to find the information they need at this time.

"We would like to thank our intermediary partners for working with us as we ensure that we are able to provide the best possible service throughout this unprecedented national emergency. In uncertain times, we would like to offer two certainties: our claims approach will always be fair and thorough, paying all valid claims and our purpose of supporting our customers in some of the most difficult times in their lives will never change."