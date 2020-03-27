Aviva to 'explore alternative routes' to pay claims without GPRs

The insurer announced yesterday it is no longer requesting medical evidence at underwriting stage

Aviva has decided to stop requesting GP reports (GPRs) at underwriting stage for protection policies while the coronavirus crisis continues, it said, to reduce the immense pressure currently placed on the NHS.

While this means that customers requiring additional medical evidence will temporarily not be able get cover during COVID-19, Aviva has confirmed that it will explore alternatives ways to pay claims in the absence of GPRs.

Aviva spokesperson said: "While there are instances where GP reports might be necessary in order to pay a claim, they are not required in all cases. Our current processes which explore alternative routes to pay will continue. These include asking customers to send us as much medical evidence paperwork as they can and conducting telephone assessments to help us make decisions with limited verification wherever possible."

Aviva said for cancer claims it will work with cancer nurse specialists to verify claims without the need for paperwork and it will work with its own chief medical officers and clinical resources to obtain any required evidence, it said, to minimise delays for the customer. "Customers should continue to notify claims in the usual way by contacting our claims teams," said Aviva.

The insurer added that it is represented on an Association of British Insurers (ABI) protection working group which is looking at solutions for verifying claims without putting further pressure on the NHS at this time.