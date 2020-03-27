Drewberry: Reduce pressure on the NHS

Adviser firm urges customers to use additional services to lighten the load on the National Health Service

Aside from an emotional clap in the street, Drewberry is doing its bit for the NHS during the coronavirus crisis, by highlighting the additional health services available through life, income protection and private medical insurance policies.

Aimed at consumers but also a useful resource for advisers, on its site Drewberry has provided a list of insurers that provide health benefits as part of premiums alongside a guide to what services they offer.

The market-wide rundown is comprehensive and includes information about AIG Life's Smart Health offering as well as Bupa Anytime support, Babylon and those that offer the likes of RedArc nurses and how services are provided.

Drewberry said it has sent this information to all its clients and is encouraging others to do so.

"The general feedback from our clients has been overwhelmingly positive; however, there are far more people out there with these policies who aren't our clients," said Drewberry. "That's why we compiled this page as a resource to share so we can all do our bit to take the pressure off the NHS where we can.

"As such please share this guide as appropriate so that anyone with a policy with any of these insurers are aware of the free to use health benefits they have access to and know how to use them."

Check out the resource here.