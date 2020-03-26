Chancellor unveils self-employed income support plan
‘Comprehensive, coordinated and comprehensive’
Government offers taxable grant to cover 80% of income for self-employed during COVID-19
People who make the majority of their earnings through self-employment are to be allocated the same amount of financial support as the employed population, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.
The self-employed income support scheme, which Mr Sunak described as "one of the most generous schemes in the world", will be based on earnings over the past three years and will be capped at £2,500 a month.
It will cover those who earn trading profits of up to £50,000 and will run for a minimum of three months. Payments aren't expected until June.
The Chancellor expects that 95% of the self-employed will be covered by the grant and anyone who missed the January deadline for their tax return will be granted an extra four weeks.
By treating the self-employed in the same way as the employed, it has been suggested that these measures might impact the amount of tax they pay in the future.
The Chancellor added the self-employed can access Universal Credit, which can amount to up to £1,800 for those with two children.
