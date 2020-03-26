Aviva stops requesting medical evidence due to coronavirus

New applications requiring GP reports will be postponed during outbreak, insurer announces

Aviva has decided to stop requesting medical evidence at underwriting stage for protection policies while the coronavirus crisis continues due to the immense pressure currently placed on the NHS, it said.

This means applications requiring GP reports will be postponed and the insurer will be unable to offer cover until the situation is resolved. Aviva said the changes will come into effect immediately.

"In the wake of the recent government response to COVID-19 and the unprecedented stress this is placing on the NHS, we have been reviewing our obligations as a responsible insurer and how this impacts our ability to obtain medical evidence during the underwriting process on our protection policies," said Aviva.

"In order to avoid placing addition workload on stretched GP surgeries and the health service, and to provide certainty for customers, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily stop requesting medical evidence as part of our underwriting process. This means that any new applications where a GP report (GPR) is required will now be postponed as we will be unable to offer cover until the strain on the health service is resolved."

Service update

Due to freedom of movement restrictions in place because of COVID-19, Aviva has closed its offices except for its essential customer services centres.

Platform related demands from protection advisers should be made via email and the insurer is focusing its telephone resources on managing claims and ensuring payments are made to customers.

Aviva said: "Some of our operations lines are currently closed so we can focus our efforts on being there for you and your customers in the event of a claim. We are, however, providing support where we can for time critical or particularly urgent demands in order to maintain a level of administrative service via our mailboxes."

The insurer also said it was not able to guarantee the processing of any cheques or post received after Friday 27 March. To ensure Aviva receives payment customers must pay by bank transfer until further notice.

Last Friday, we reported that Aviva had changed its underwriting questions due to COVID-19.