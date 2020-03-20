Equipsme offers free health plans to small businesses

Companies with 20 or less employees can get free access to healthcare plans for a limited period

To help employees in small companies working from home amid coronavirus crisis, health insurer Equipsme is offering free healthcare support until 1 August.

Its healthcare plans are available to companies with employees between two and 20 employees and there is no obligation to pay for the service from July onwards.

Under the offer small businesses can get their staff 24/7 remote GP appointments, access to a nurse helpline, stress support and physiotherapy advice - with employees requesting appointments via an app on their smart phone. Employees can also choose to pay individually to add their families to the plan.

Managing director and founder Matthew Reed said: "We're an SME. There are tough times ahead for all of us. But we think it's up to businesses to now step up with what they've got and do what they can. This is what we can do, and we're doing it from right now.

Equipsme said this offer will last for what has been the predicted peak period of the virus.

"Over the coming weeks and months people will need to adapt to working remotely, or at least very differently within communities. How we access medical care will need to be different, too. Free and remote GP access could help people keep going - and that's ultimately going to help businesses keep going," said Reed.

"Looking after your people is always important - and right now it's more important than ever. Most small companies value their teams tremendously but don't have a dedicated HR department. They will be juggling so many concerns as it is.

"If someone needs medical advice for a condition but needs to remain self-isolated or needs mental health support to cope with anxiety and stress, we want to help SMEs help their people."