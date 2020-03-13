Coronavirus could claim more than 500,000 UK lives

Government moves from ‘contain’ stage to ‘delay’ phase to combat virus as WHO announces pandemic

As of today, there were 596 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the UK, however health officials have warned that the number of people currently infected could be between 5,000 and 10,000.

At a press conference yesterday, Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, said that the worst-case scenario would potentially see 80% of the country infected by the virus, which has a mortality rate of 1%. This would amount to more than 500,000 UK deaths.

The prediction came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the coronavirus situation as "the worst public health crisis for a generation".

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that COVID-19 was officially considered a pandemic, a term applied to a disease that spreads globally uncontrollably .

As it stands, there have been 10 deaths in the UK and the number or worldwide infections reached 125,000 on Friday (13 March).

Self-isolation

Earlier this week, we reported that a US study had suggested that the two-week self-isolation guidelines - followed by the NHS - were ‘reasonable', while Public Health England (PHE) has issued new guidance for those staying at home with symptoms - such as a cough or temperature of 100F or more.

The PHE self-isolation advice suggests not to go to work, school or public areas or use public transport, while those with mild symptoms should stay at least two metres from others and sleep alone. It also suggested they use separate bathroom facilities or thoroughly clean them if they live with others.

LV= has announced it is taking a ‘pragmatic' approach to income protection claims for those who self-isolate and other providers have also made statements.

It is also likely some life applications will be postponed due to coronavirus.