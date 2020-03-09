Vitality opens telephone GP access for COVID-19

All members will be able to use service to ask questions about coronavirus via Vitality member zone 24/7

Vitality has today announced that all its members - including life and invest - will now have access to their GP advice via telephone for information and clinical support during the Coronavirus outbreak. Previously this service was only available to its health insurance members.

Vitality said the GPs on the service have received additional training on COVID-19, including testing eligibility, who should be self-isolated and why, as well as the mental and physical impact of self-isolation. They can also advise when to admit someone to hospital.

Members will be able to access the service through the Vitality member zone, seven days a week and 24 hours a day.

Dr Keith Klintworth, managing director of VitalityHealth said: "Our Vitality GP advice line is a key feature of our health proposition and we're pleased to be able to extend this service out to all our members at a time when many will have concerns around their health and Coronavirus.

"Through our member-zone our members will now have access to the latest clinical advice and information on the virus, alongside being supported by GPs if they require additional advice"