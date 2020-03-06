Simplyhealth partners with Nuffield Health

Simplyhealth customers to get access to Nuffield Health’s network of physiotherapists across the UK

The Nuffield Health network of 3000 registered physiotherapists can treat muscle and joint pains, such as back pain, sciatica, whiplash, knee pain and shoulder pain, and treatment options are tailored to individual cases.

Simplyhealth customers who visit a Nuffield Health physiotherapist based at any of the charity's 112 fitness and wellbeing clubs and 31 hospitals will also receive reduced rates and a free 30 day gym membership. Available at all Nuffield Health fitness and wellbeing clubs.

Michael Rudman, strategic partnerships director at Simplyhealth, said: "We are continually looking to build strategic partnerships with like-minded organisations who can help us provide the best service to our customers. Nuffield Health's purpose to build a healthier nation completely aligns with own purpose to provide access to healthcare so we are really excited to enter into this relationship."

Kevin Thomson, corporate healthcare director at Nuffield Health, commented: "We are a long-established and trusted health and wellbeing provider in the UK and work with a significant number of organisations to deliver healthcare services which help improve the health of the nation. Through partnerships, like this with Simplyhealth, we are able to broaden our access and reach more customers so we are excited about working with Simplyhealth in the future to help their customers' lead healthy lives."

Catherine Rutland, clinical director at Simplyhealth, added: "Our partnership with Nuffield Health has enabled us to expand our offering to include a wide range of physiotherapy services, while retaining the high quality of service that our customers expect."