LifeSearch Awards 2020: Winners revealed!
Following yesterday's event
AIG Life sweeps three awards while BIBA’s Graeme Trudgill takes Protection Leader of the Year
Last night the UK's largest life insurance adviser firm LifeSearch celebrated its annual awards at the Andaz Hotel in London.
AIG Life picked up awards for Heroic Support, Best Critical Illness Provider and Outstanding Insurer of the Year.
Legal & General stole two awards: for Heroic Care and Business Protection Heroes.
Royal London won Best Income Protection Provider, while HSBC Life was named Most Improved Insurer and Scottish Widows took Innovation Heroes of the Year.
The Protection Leader of the Year award went to Graeme Trudgill of the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) who was picked for his involvement with the Access To Insurance Working Group and the activation of the signposting to protection specialists service launched earlier this year.
The full list of winners can be found below.
Heroic Support - Best Service for Unprotected Families
Winner: AIG Life
Heroic Care - Best Service for Protected Families
Winner: Legal & General
Striving for Excellence - Most Improved Insurer
Winner: HSBC Life
Best Critical Illness Provider
Winner: AIG Life
Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most
Winner: Aegon
Best Income Protection Provider
Winner: Royal London
Innovation Heroes of the Year
Winner: Scottish Widows
Individual Protection Hero
Winner: Tom Robinson, Scottish Widows
Protection Leader of the Year
Winner: Graeme Trudgill, BIBA
The Nick Crossman Award for Best Protection Story
Winner: Katie Morley, The Telegraph
Business Protection Heroes
Winner: Legal & General
Outstanding Insurer of the Year
Winner: AIG Life
