LifeSearch Awards 2020: Winners revealed!

AIG Life sweeps three awards while BIBA’s Graeme Trudgill takes Protection Leader of the Year

Last night the UK's largest life insurance adviser firm LifeSearch celebrated its annual awards at the Andaz Hotel in London.

AIG Life picked up awards for Heroic Support, Best Critical Illness Provider and Outstanding Insurer of the Year.

Legal & General stole two awards: for Heroic Care and Business Protection Heroes.

Royal London won Best Income Protection Provider, while HSBC Life was named Most Improved Insurer and Scottish Widows took Innovation Heroes of the Year.

The Protection Leader of the Year award went to Graeme Trudgill of the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) who was picked for his involvement with the Access To Insurance Working Group and the activation of the signposting to protection specialists service launched earlier this year.

The full list of winners can be found below.

Heroic Support - Best Service for Unprotected Families

Winner: AIG Life

Heroic Care - Best Service for Protected Families

Winner: Legal & General

Striving for Excellence - Most Improved Insurer

Winner: HSBC Life

Best Critical Illness Provider

Winner: AIG Life

Claims Heroes - Supporting our families when they need it most

Winner: Aegon

Best Income Protection Provider

Winner: Royal London

Innovation Heroes of the Year

Winner: Scottish Widows

Individual Protection Hero

Winner: Tom Robinson, Scottish Widows

Protection Leader of the Year

Winner: Graeme Trudgill, BIBA

The Nick Crossman Award for Best Protection Story

Winner: Katie Morley, The Telegraph

Business Protection Heroes

Winner: Legal & General

Outstanding Insurer of the Year

Winner: AIG Life