Smart Health users surpass 2000 in first six months

One in five virtual GP diagnoses for viruses - such as cold, flu and fever - since launch, AIG Life reports

AIG Life has reported that its 24/7 virtual GP offering is the most regularly called upon out of the six health services provided as part of its Smart Health proposition.

The Smart Health service had more than 2000 users since it launched in August 2019, the insurer said, and Teladoc Health data shows that around 58% of its users booked a phone or video appointment.

Of those, 22% booked a meeting to discuss symptoms of viral infection - most common (14%) were ailments such as cold and flu, while 8% sought help with sort throats and tonsillitis.

After speaking with a UK GP either by phone or via a video consultation, 54% then stayed at home instead of consulting a medical practitioner in person.

Commenting on the 24/7 GP service use, Sue Helmont, marketing director at AIG Life, said: "Customers who have used the Smart Health 24/7 GP service tell us they find it really valuable when they can't get an appointment at their local GP practice, can't take the time out of work or are travelling.

"Any AIG Life customer who has any concern about a medical condition should download the Smart Health GP by AIG app. It's free and can be accessed from anywhere in the world or from the comfort of your own home, 24 hours a day. It's especially popular with employees who are insured by us through an employer's group protection scheme so I encourage employers to remind their employees that they can use it for advice about any medical issue."

According to AIG Life, the top 10 most common categories of ailment made up over 70% of Smart Health GP conversations.