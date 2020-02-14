Martin Werth to step down as UnderwriteMe CEO

Head of protection at Pacific Life Re Europe James Tait will take on CEO role at UnderwriteMe

Having founded UnderwriteMe in 2012, Martin Werth will be stepping down as its chief exec officer at the end of March.

He will become a non-executive director and will continue to be involved with the business, said UnderwriteMe.

The underwriting rules engine supplier was set up with Pacific Life Re backing, and the reinsurer's head of protection for Europe, James Tait, has been lined up to take on the CEO role. Tait is already a non-executive director of UnderwriteMe and has been involved in the technology provider from the outset.

"This has been a really hard decision," said Werth. "Setting up and growing the business is a full-on venture that can't be sustained forever. The best time to step down is following a record-breaking year. We have built a great management team and James is an excellent person to lead the business in its next growth phase."

Tait added: "UnderwriteMe has experienced phenomenal growth since it launched in 2014. The business is now a leading provider of underwriting technology in many markets around the world and the Protection Platform in the UK is helping intermediaries transform the way Protection is sold. I am looking forward to leading the team and the business through its next phase of growth and building on the strong foundations that Martin Werth has put in place. I would like to thank Martin for his vision and commitment to UnderwriteMe."

Pippa Keefe has also decided to step down, as head of sales and marketing at UnderwriteMe. Full story here.