Cover Direct to offer Royal London life insurance

Digital partnership which allows insurer to sell life insurance direct to consumers (D2C)

Cover Direct is to offer customers Royal London's level and decreasing term cover, family income benefit and serious illness cover.

The D2C provider has offered Royal London's over 50s life cover with flexible payment options, allowing customers to increase or decrease payments at any point, since March 2019.

Layton Wilkinson, head of business development at Royal London, said: "Following on from the success of our over 50s partnership with Cover Direct, we're excited to be expanding it to include life insurance with added benefits. We hope that offering people a greater choice of cover when it comes to protecting their loved ones will help give them peace of mind."

Michael Hubbard, CEO at Cover Direct, added: "We're pleased to be expanding our partnership with Royal London and look forward to offering new products to give our customers and their families important financial support."