Andy Chapman to retire
After 12 years at The Exeter
The Exeter CEO will step down after 40 years working the insurance industry at the end of 2020
Andy Chapman became chief executive of The Exeter following the merger of Pioneer and Exeter Friendly societies in 2008.
During his 12 years at the helm, he helped the mutual launch its 'Real Life' offering for those who have suffered from serious or multiple health conditions.
Andy Chapman, chief executive at The Exeter, said: "It has been an honour to lead The Exeter over the last 12 years. I am very proud of our people and their passion for creating a member-focused organisation. We have a strong senior leadership team and board of directors who are driving the business in the right direction, so I feel now is a good time to retire and I look forward to seeing The Exeter continue its success."
Wallace Dobbin, chairman at The Exeter, said: "Andy has made an outstanding contribution to the success of the Exeter. Through his determined, committed leadership we have gone from strength to strength and he leaves it with a clear plan for the future, a highly engaged and committed team and secure foundations for its continued development. He has made an indelible mark on this business and on behalf of the Board I want to thank him for everything he has done for this great organisation."
The Exeter said the process to find a replacement for Chapman, who steps down at the end of 2020, is now underway.
More on Insurer
L&G signs up to The PDG claims charter
'A smooth and efficient claims process is essential'
LV= to leave IPTF
Breaking news
HSBC Life pays 100% life cover claims in 2019
Equalling £36m
Holloway Friendly joins ABI
‘Protection has vital role’
Lloyds Banking Group agrees Pacific Life Re longevity swap
Second-largest longevity swap ever