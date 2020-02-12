Andy Chapman to retire

The Exeter CEO will step down after 40 years working the insurance industry at the end of 2020

Andy Chapman became chief executive of The Exeter following the merger of Pioneer and Exeter Friendly societies in 2008.

During his 12 years at the helm, he helped the mutual launch its 'Real Life' offering for those who have suffered from serious or multiple health conditions.

Andy Chapman, chief executive at The Exeter, said: "It has been an honour to lead The Exeter over the last 12 years. I am very proud of our people and their passion for creating a member-focused organisation. We have a strong senior leadership team and board of directors who are driving the business in the right direction, so I feel now is a good time to retire and I look forward to seeing The Exeter continue its success."

Wallace Dobbin, chairman at The Exeter, said: "Andy has made an outstanding contribution to the success of the Exeter. Through his determined, committed leadership we have gone from strength to strength and he leaves it with a clear plan for the future, a highly engaged and committed team and secure foundations for its continued development. He has made an indelible mark on this business and on behalf of the Board I want to thank him for everything he has done for this great organisation."

The Exeter said the process to find a replacement for Chapman, who steps down at the end of 2020, is now underway.