Funeral directors sign cost transparency pledge

UK funeral directors sign pledge committing to transparent pricing practices and payment terms

The 2020 Fair Funerals pledge has been relaunched by the charity Quaker Social Action amid pressure on the funeral industry due to an ongoing inquiry from the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA has accused some funeral directors of taking advantage of customers by charging high prices at a time when they are vulnerable, while refusing to disclose clear prices, quoted online, and failing to provide comprehensive information on the quality and range of services in a way that makes fair comparison difficult.

The CMA has since reported that half the funeral director websites they audited did not contain price information.

According to Royal London, the average cost of a standard funeral now sits at £3,785. Last year the CMA stated that the essential elements of organising a funeral have increased by 6% each year - twice the inflation rate - for the last 14 years.

The funeral directors who have signed the pledge have committed to providing transparent pricing and payment terms.

Lindesay Mace, manager of QSA's funeral poverty service Down to Earth, said: "We frequently support clients who are confused and unclear about quotes they have been given; what costs are for, whether third party fees are included or simply what the total will be, having been told they will only get something in writing after the funeral. Clearly much more needs to be done and so the Fair Funerals pledge is continuing its activity as part of Quaker Social Action's Down to Earth service."

Catherine Powell, co-founder of Pure Cremation which has signed up to the 2020 pledge, added: "Every bereaved family deserves expert help to create a satisfying farewell within their budget. The Fair Funerals Pledge recognises firms that already do this and sets a standard for all funeral businesses to follow."

Real-life impact

Vicky Wilson, who organised a funeral for her grandma, said that the ‘all inclusive' quote they had been given turned out to be missing a number of costs. As a result, the final price came in £2,000 higher than expected - taking the final price (excluding the wake) to over £5,500.

"What bothered the family most about this experience was the lack of transparency around service expectations and costs," she said. "If we had looked around at the time, we probably could have found a tailored offer at a more affordable price. Unfortunately, at a time of need, you expect value and efficiency as a basic standard."