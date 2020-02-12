British Friendly added to Paradigm Protect panel

Protection mutual becomes the latest addition to directly authorised protection panel

From today (12 February), all Paradigm Protect member firms will have access to British Friendly's short and long-term income protection products.

The income protection specialist welcomes higher-risk occupations and self-employed clients, and offers a range of other criteria including cover for up to 70% of clients' annual taxable income; a maximum retirement age of 70 (applicants must be at least five years from retirement); one, two, five year - or until retirement - payment periods across different products; no limit on the number of claims that can be made on a policy and guarantee age-costed premiums.

Additional benefits

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, welcomed the mutual to the panel not only for its "variety of well thought-out income protection options" but because it is a provider that "understands it's not just about the pricing but also the additional benefits" that can be provided to members, he said.

"We talk a lot in the protection space about not just focusing on what policies can protect against but what other advantages they can provide during the lifetime of a policy, and British Friendly deliver in this area via its two main programmes of benefits," said Allison. "We believe this is a comprehensive offering for Paradigm firms and their clients and look forward to working closely with the British Friendly team going forward."

Julie Greenwood, distribution director at British Friendly, added: "We are looking forward to working closely with Paradigm Protect and their members to highlight the importance of protection. We believe that our income protection plans will add real value to their members and will help to ensure more of their clients sleep well at night, knowing their income is protected if they are too ill or injured to work."

Last month we reported that British Friendly paid 94% of its claims last year.

APRIL UK, recently rebranded as Hive Insurance UK, was added to Paradigm Protect last October.