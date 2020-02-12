L&G signs up to The PDG claims charter

Legal & General is latest insurer to sign up to The Protection Distributor’s Group (PDG) claims charter

The Claims Charter outlines a set of standard practices to ensure claimants are properly supported throughout the process.

It stipulates that claimants are provided with a dedicated point of contact so that they are regularly updated as their claim progress.

Claimants queries must be responded to within 24 hours and customers must receive a payment for a successful claim within 72 hours, unless there are external factors outside of the insurer's control.

In order to ensure advisers are kept in the loop, Legal & General's partnership with The Claims Charter also certifies intermediaries to be advised when all claims are made, ensuring records can be updated accordingly.

Craig Brown, director of Legal & General intermediary, said: "Making a claim on a life Insurance or critical illness policy is often a difficult and upsetting time in peoples' lives. What customers really want at the point of claim is certainty, support and easy access to the information they need. That means delivering a claims process which is both straightforward and respectful."

He added: "Our support of the claims charter is formal recognition of that commitment to best helping our customers in their time of need."

Alan Knowles, chair of The Protection Distributors Group, said: "We are delighted to see Legal & General sign up the Claims Charter. A smooth and efficient claims process is essential for keeping claimants supported at their time of need. By signing up to the charter, Legal & General has further demonstrated this commitment to their customers."

The PDG membership consists of Assured Futures, Cavendish Ware, Cura, Direct Life and Pension Services, Drewberry, Essential Insurance, Future Proof, Highclere, LifeSearch, LightBlue, London & Country, Roxburgh, Sesame Bankhall Group and St James Place.