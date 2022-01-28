The Exeter commits to Vulnerable Customers Charter

First insurance provider participant

John Brazier
2 min read
The Exeter has become the first insurer to sign up to the Vulnerable Customer Charter, developed by the UK Financial Vulnerability Taskforce (FVT).

The health and protection provider stated that it worked in collaboration with the FVT to develop the Charter, which aims to promote greater understanding and establish best practices in respect of consumer vulnerability. The Charteroutlines nine statementswhich "underpin" the work of the FVT, including recognition of the moral duty for specialist financial services providers to act in customers' best interests as a result of their in-depth technical knowledge; acknowledgement that vulnerability...

