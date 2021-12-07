Concerns raised over FCA's 'woolly' consumer duty plans

The plans are based on the regulator's concerns that some financial services firms do not work well for consumers. The regulator said the proposed rules would ensure a higher and more consistent standard of consumer protection for users of financial services and will tackle harmful practices.

"Firms will have to provide consumers with information they can understand, offer products and service that are fit for purpose and provide helpful customer service," it said.

Reaction from industry commentators was mixed. Tim Fassam, director of government policy and relations, said PIMFA was slightly disappointed that despite wide-ranging calls for clarity on the proposals, the rules and accompanying guidance published remain "somewhat theoretical and woolly".

He added that the inherent subjectivity of the consumer duty will lead to confusion both for consumers and firms and will have little to no impact on the firms which are already not meeting their obligations.

"Our concern is that there are clearly firms operating within the market who either choose not to follow the rules or struggle to meet their current obligations under them," he said.

Alongside today's consultation, the FCA announced it has published draft guidance to help firms prepare before the introduction of the new duty.

The consultation is open until 15 February 2022 and the FCA expects to confirm any final rules by the end of July 2022, according to the regulator.

The duty will also help create an environment for healthy competition between firms, encouraging them to be innovative in developing products and services that meet consumer's needs, according to Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA.

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said the inconvenient truth is that the majority of "bad actors" in financial services either flout existing rules entirely or take a slapdash approach to treating customers fairly.

Selby added that while the FCA is right to focus on boosting standards across the market, there also needs to be a credible enforcement threat against the minority of firms who consistently fail savers and investors.

The FCA's promise should keep its promise to be more assertive in dealing with firms who do the wrong thing, as this will be crucial in delivering improved outcomes for consumers, according to Selby.

Anne Fairweather, head of government affairs and public policy at Hargreaves Lansdown, said an ambitious deadline of April 2023 has been set but, paired with the iterative approach the FCA has outlined in today's announcement, there should be time to iron out wrinkles in the framework. "As always with wide ranging reform, this will prove contentious in some quarters, especially with headline costs up to £2.4bn being quoted."

"However, there's a missed opportunity when considering the benefits of greater personalisation in communications. The power of data hasn't yet been fully harnessed here - more could be done to support consumer understanding. The advice/guidance boundary gets in the way of our ability to engage our clients using targeted messaging and guiding them to better outcomes," Fairweather added.

The consumer duty offers the opportunity to look beyond the current, rigid advice boundary and instead judge the value firms provide based on the outcomes they drive for consumers. We'll continue to make the case for the benefits that more personalised guidance could bring to the millions who are left unadvised in the current system, she said.

Charlotte Clark, director of regulation at the Association of British Insurers, said: "We're pleased to see the FCA is not proposing to introduce the Private Right of Action at this time as it would have added complexity for consumers, without benefits above the current redress process.

"Much work has already been done in this highly-regulated area of consumer protection and, as the FCA acknowledges, there is good practice by firms to innovate to meet the needs of customers. We'll continue to work with the FCA and our members to contribute to this important debate and ensure consumers are at the heart of everything we do."

Riffat Tufail, vulnerability lead at Phoenix Group, added said: "We welcome the focus of this latest consultation, it's vital that everyone is fully supported through the right, flexible propositions, clear communications and good guidance to help them make financial decisions and get good outcomes. This means really understanding the additional challenges that those who are in more vulnerable situations may be facing, equipping customer teams to support them and bearing this in mind when developing propositions.

"Recent research by the Phoenix Group found that a third (33%) of our customers had experienced one or more negative life event in the previous six months such as bereavement, job loss or relationship breakdown. Moreover, one in ten (10%) were found to be suffering from health-related matters that impacted on their day to day activities. In order to effectively support our customers to ensure they get a good outcome, we've been using behavioural science to help our colleagues have fuller conversations with customers and provide them training to recognise, respond to, understand and record vulnerability in the right way."