1.6 million SMEs hit by key person absence

Just over 40% of SMEs think key person absence would severely impact their business, research reveals

Nearly three in 10 (27%) of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) surveyed by YouGov have witnessed a key person or employee miss work for a period of time - equating to 1.6 million businesses - research from Royal London has revealed.

Despite this, more than 4.6 million SMEs (76% surveyed) do not have any key person insurance protection in place.

The research also revealed that one in seven (16%) of all SMEs surveyed do not have any business protection in place at all.

According to the survey, 2.4 million SMEs (41%) agreed absence of a key person or permanent employee absence (due to death or serious illness) would have a severe impact on their business. However only two in 10 of those who believed this had key person insurance in place (19%).

Nearly half of those who had heard of this type of insurance perceived it as important to their business, while almost three million SMEs (52% surveyed) said they had not had a discussion about business protection with their accountant, financial or legal adviser, or anyone at all.

Those who don't have it said this was because it lacked relevance to their business due to it being a sole trader (23%), not having a business loan (35%) or generally feeling it is not relevant to their sector (23%).

Barriers also included perceived cost or value for money (33%) and that businesses feel it's unlikely their employees would become seriously ill or if they do they would be able t0 replace staff (20%).

Ian Smart, product architect at Royal London said: "The research highlights the glaring protection gap when it comes to SMEs. Despite many businesses recognising that a key person absence would have a severe impact, it is concerning that they have not yet talked about protecting their business with a financial adviser or taken out any form of protection."