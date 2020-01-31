Kathryn Knowles and Andrew Wibberley plot podcast series

First full episode of The Practical Protection Podcast will be live in the first week of February

The pilot of a new protection podcast series, co-hosted by Cura's Kathryn Knowles and Alea Risk's Andrew Wibberley, can be accessed here.

The first full episode, which will be live in the first week of February, will feature the two protection experts chatting about epilepsy.

Knowles, who set up advice firm Cura alongside her husband Alan, will be talking about some of her clients and their experiences from an adviser's perspective, while Andrew will be discussing how insurers view the risks of epilepsy.

Episodes will be released every two weeks.



"Just like my videos, the podcasts are just the two of us (with guests every now and then!) sat down, with a cuppa, chatting about what we know and trying to understand each other's views," said Knowles.

"I'm really excited about this and hope that what we are doing will challenge mindsets and help people to think of new opportunities to help tackle the protection gap."