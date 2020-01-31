Holloway Friendly joins ABI

Income protection mutual becomes the latest organisation to join Association of British Insurers (ABI)

According to the ABI, the addition of Holloway Friendly is timely considering the launch of the Money & Pensions Service's UK Strategy of Financial Wellbeing last week. The industry body said protection insurance has a vital role in improving financial resilience in society.

Yvonne Braun, ABI director of policy, long term savings and protection, said: "We are delighted to welcome Holloway Friendly as new members of the ABI. Holloway Friendly have a proud history of supporting their members through illness and injury and will further strengthen the ABI's voice for protection insurance providers. I know we will benefit from their expertise, while their ABI membership will ensure their voice is heard at the highest levels."

Stuart Tragheim, chief executive of Holloway Friendly added: "We are delighted to be joining ABI and to be able to add our experience to the vital work being undertaken by its Protection Committee. Our industry has made great strides recently in growing the protection market and improving consumer trust in it and I very much hope that Holloway Friendly can further influence both of these factors. As a specialist mutual Friendly Society we will bring a slightly different perspective to ABI's protection work and our aim is to ensure that there is alignment in this vital work across the sector."

Holloway Friendly also recently signed BIBA and the Access to Insurance Working Group's signposing to specialists agreement.